Braves' Nick Markakis: Holds 10-game hitting streak
Markakis went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in Sunday's 9-2 rout of the Padres.
Markakis has collected a hit in 10 of his 11 games to start the year, hitting .293 with one home run and seven RBI. The 33-year-old left-handed hitter contributes modestly across all categories except steals, but he isn't much of a power guy, as he hasn't reached the 20-homer mark since 2008 with the Orioles. Markakis' best quality is his ability to make consistent contact and hit for a respectable average.
