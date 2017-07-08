Braves' Nick Markakis: Leaves yard Saturday
Markakis went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Nationals.
Markakis hit his fourth bomb of the year as part of a huge performance by the Braves offense. However, other than his .285 batting average, he offers very little upside in terms of fantasy production.
