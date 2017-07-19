Braves' Nick Markakis: Not starting Wednesday
Markakis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Cubs.
The lefty has gone 3-for-19 in five games since the All-Star break, lowering his monthly batting average to a measly .200. Danny Santana will fill in as the starting right fielder, but it's probably safe to expect Markakis back in the lineup Thursday, when the team begins an 11-game road trip.
