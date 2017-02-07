Markakis is expected to keep his spot in the starting lineup for 2017.

The 33-year-old won't be a part of the rebuilding Braves' future, but his ability to get on base and pop the occasional homer will still have a significant role on the club to begin the season. His 89 RBI in 2016 were his highest total since 2009, and with a young and improving roster around him, Markakis could continue to provide steady fantasy value.