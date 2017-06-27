Albies went 3-for-6 with a triple, a run scored and four RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett in Monday's win over Toledo.

He's been raking since coming off the DL in mid-June, slashing .333/.387/.596 over his last 13 games with eight extra-base hits (two homers, three triples and three doubles), three steals, nine runs and 12 RBI. Albies has had an up and down season for Gwinnett, and Brandon Phillips' strong campaign has removed any pressure to rush the Braves' No. 3 prospect to the majors, but the 20-year-old remains firmly in the organization's plans as their second baseman of the future.