Albies went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

He looked like he belonged in his MLB debut, playing solid defense at the keystone and getting on base for Johan Camargo's two-run homer in the eighth inning that made things close. Albies is still only 20 years old so don't expect too much fantasy value from him while he gets his feet wet in the majors, but he could chip in some steals in the short term and remains an excellent asset in keeper and dynasty leagues.