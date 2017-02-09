Albies' rehab from surgery to repair a fractured elbow has gone well, and he should be ready for the beginning of spring training, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He posted a video of himself hitting off a tee to his Instagram account, and the 20-year-old showed no ill effects from the elbow injury he suffered in the Double-A playoffs last season. Albies is a long shot to break camp with the Braves, as much due to his age and the fact that he's not yet on the 40-man roster as his talent, but he could be manning the keystone in Atlanta and forming one of the most dynamic young double-play combos in the league alongside Dansby Swanson before the All-Star break.