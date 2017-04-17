Braves' Ozzie Albies: Stellar start at Triple-A
Albies, 20, is batting .300 (15-for-50) with seven RBI and five steals through 11 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.
The acquisition of Brandon Phillips has temporarily blocked Albies, but that has not served as a deterrent for the 20-year-old middle infielder. He has the ability to hit .300 and swipe 30 bases, but will likely spend the majority of the 2017 campaign at Triple-A, barring injury.
