Weigel (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Weigel recently suffered a torn ligament in his throwing elbow and has opted to end his season and undergo full Tommy John surgery. He'll look to hopefully make his comeback sometime during the 2018 season.

