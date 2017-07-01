Dickey (6-5) allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings, but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Athletics.

Dickey fired a quality start, and he was in line for a potential victory before the bullpen gave up a pair of runs in the eighth inning. This was the third time in four starts that he gave up one run or fewer in a start, lowering his ERA from 5.10 to 4.44, and despite the propensity to have an occasional terrible outing, he provides fantasy owners with upside as well. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Nationals.