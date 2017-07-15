Play

Dickey allowed one run on eight hits and two walks over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

The knuckleballer has now given the Braves quality starts in each of his last five outings, posting a stellar 1.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 33 innings over that stretch. Given the nature of his signature pitch Dickey's effectiveness could evaporate at a moment's notice, but in most fantasy formats he's a must start while he's dialed in like this. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Cubs.

