Dickey struck out four and allowed one run on eight hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Friday.

The knuckleballer has now given the Braves quality starts in each of his last five outings, posting a stellar 1.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 33 innings over that stretch. Given the nature of his signature pitch, Dickey's effectiveness could evaporate at a moment's notice, but in most fantasy formats he's a must-start while he's dialed in like this. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Cubs.