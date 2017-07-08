Braves' R.A. Dickey: Fans seven in no-decision
Dickey (6-5) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across seven innings, but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals.
Dickey was out-dueling Nats ace Max Scherzer, but the bullpen imploded in the ninth inning to blow a three-run lead and cost Dickey a win. He's been absolutely on fire, as he's allowed one or fewer runs in each of his last four outings to lower his ERA from 5.35 to 4.35, and he's been a fantastic fantasy option over roughly the past month. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
