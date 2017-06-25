Dickey (6-5) allowed just a single run on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters over seven innings during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

The knuckleballer has now allowed just a single run over 13 innings over his last two starts, but his underwhelming 4.63 ERA highlights just how much he's struggled this year. Dickey's 5.7 K/9 and 1.39 WHIP aren't standout marks, either. He's probably still best utilized as a possible streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when facing a weak offense. A road matchup against Oakland is up next for Dickey.