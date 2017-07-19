Braves' R.A. Dickey: Quality start streak ends in loss Wednesday
Dickey (6-6) got through seven innings in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.
The knuckleballer was primarily undone by a pair of longballs, one of which came off the bat of the opposing pitcher Mike Montgomery. Dickey pounded the zone all afternoon by getting 60 of his 93 pitches across the plate, but he certainly didn't miss too many bats as his ERA ballooned to 4.14. This also ends his five-game quality start streak that dated back to mid-June. He'll look to right the ship in his next start Monday in Arizona.
