Braves' R.A. Dickey: Takes loss in quality start Thursday
Dickey (1-2) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out three in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.
His knuckleball was dancing almost the entire night, but one of the few that didn't got crushed for a two-run homer by Ryan Zimmerman in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference. Dickey now boasts a 3.86 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 18.2 innings, but his 13:7 K:BB and 5.18 FIP are reminders that those ratios could collapse in a hurry. The 42-year-old will next take the mound Wednesday on the road against the Mets.
