Braves' R.A. Dickey: Tosses gem for first win of season
Dickey (1-1) earned his first win of the season Saturday against the Padres, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out six.
Dickey allowed back-to-back solo homers in the second inning to account for all of the damage against him, but he allowed just three baserunners in his final four frames en route to a quality start. He efficiently needed just 89 pitches to get through six and improved his command significantly after walking four in his season debut. Dickey's bounce-back performance was a welcome sign after he struggled last week and he will look to deliver more of the same Thursday against the Nationals.
More News
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Rough Braves debut Saturday•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Set for Saturday outing•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Has best spring outing Saturday•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Spring struggles continue Monday•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Hit hard Wednesday•
-
Braves' R.A. Dickey: Struggles with control Saturday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...