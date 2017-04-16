Dickey (1-1) earned his first win of the season Saturday against the Padres, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out six.

Dickey allowed back-to-back solo homers in the second inning to account for all of the damage against him, but he allowed just three baserunners in his final four frames en route to a quality start. He efficiently needed just 89 pitches to get through six and improved his command significantly after walking four in his season debut. Dickey's bounce-back performance was a welcome sign after he struggled last week and he will look to deliver more of the same Thursday against the Nationals.

