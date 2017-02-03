Brothers signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Friday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The deal does not include an invitation to major league camp for spring training. Brothers, who saved 19 games for the Rockies in 2013, did not pitch at any level last season after being released by the Cubs in March. The lefty had a 1.74 ERA during his last run in the majors in 2015 (10.1 innings), but he had a 1.65 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB over that stretch.