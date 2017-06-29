Brothers was called up to the big leagues by the Braves on Thursday as the team selected his contract from Triple-A Gwinnett.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta designated Bartolo Colon for assignment. During four appearances with Gwinnett this season, Brothers has yet to give up a run and only allowed two hits while striking out four to maintain an WHIP of 0.49. This will be his first taste of the majors since coming in out of the bullpen on 17 occasions for the Rockies in 2015. Brothers is going to serve as depth for the Braves bullpen moving forward.