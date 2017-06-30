Brothers gave up two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief during Thursday's loss to the Padres.

After Jaime Garcia walked the leadoff hitter in the seventh inning with the Braves already down 5-0, Brothers came in and allowed the inherited runner to score before fanning Cory Spangenberg to end the frame. Expect the former Rockie to continue working in low-leverage situations for now, but Brothers' career numbers against same-side pitching (.221/.335/.320 with a 28.9 percent K rate) could eventually allow him to supplant Ian Krol as the top lefty in Atlanta's bullpen if he proves himself.