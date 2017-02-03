Ruiz will compete for a spot on the Braves' 25-man roster in spring training, but is expected to begin the season back at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Adonis Garcia has been a serviceable, if low-upside, option for the Braves at third base over the last two seasons, but Ruiz has yet to show he can be an upgrade. The Braves have plenty of veteran bench options capable of filling in at third if Garcia stumbles, so Ruiz would need a big spring to force the organization to consider him for the Opening Day assignment instead. He is still only 22, though, and with a youth movement underway in Atlanta, a hot start at Gwinnett could see him up for good later in 2017.