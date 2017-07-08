Braves' Ronald Acuna: Heading into Futures Game on high note
Acuna went 4-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for Double-A Mississippi in Friday's win over Mobile.
The 19-year-old finally hit a rough patch in the middle of June, but has snapped out of it in impressive fashion, slashing .373/.400/.544 over his last 15 games with four home runs and three stolen bases. The Braves' No. 1 fantasy prospect will get to strut his stuff for the World team at Sunday's Futures Game as part of a ridiculously talented outfield that includes Acuna, the Cubs' Eloy Jimenez and the Nats' Victor Robles.
