Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers in first Triple-A game
Acuna hit leadoff and went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Triple-A Gwinnett in Thursday's win over Charlotte.
The 19-year-old's had a rocket strapped to his back since spring training and his first game at the highest level of the minors looked much like his performances at High-A and Double-A earlier in the year. Acuna's 13 homers, 33 steals and combined .317/.366/.516 slash line in 86 games across all three levels have garnered the attention -- if not outright adoration -- of dynasty league GMs, and while the Braves have no particular reason to rush him to the majors, the organization didn't hesitate to call up Dansby Swanson last August when a spot opened up for him following the Erick Aybar trade. If Nick Markakis gets dealt at the deadline, Acuna could make his big-league debut not long afterwards.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Promotion to Triple-A imminent•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Heading into Futures Game on high note•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still raking at Double-A•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearly unstoppable since promotion•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Huge Double-A debut Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Toolsy teen headed to Double-A•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...