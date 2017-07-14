Acuna hit leadoff and went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Triple-A Gwinnett in Thursday's win over Charlotte.

The 19-year-old's had a rocket strapped to his back since spring training and his first game at the highest level of the minors looked much like his performances at High-A and Double-A earlier in the year. Acuna's 13 homers, 33 steals and combined .317/.366/.516 slash line in 86 games across all three levels have garnered the attention -- if not outright adoration -- of dynasty league GMs, and while the Braves have no particular reason to rush him to the majors, the organization didn't hesitate to call up Dansby Swanson last August when a spot opened up for him following the Erick Aybar trade. If Nick Markakis gets dealt at the deadline, Acuna could make his big-league debut not long afterwards.