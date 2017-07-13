Braves' Ronald Acuna: Promotion to Triple-A imminent
Acuna will be promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Bill Shanks of Macon.com reports Wednesday.
The 19-year-old Acuna, Atlanta's best prospect, is rocketing up the organizational ladder. Thus far, he has been unfazed by both High-A (.287/.336/.478 in 28 games) and Double-A (.318/.368/.507 in 56 games). Acuna has mashed a combined 12 home runs and stolen a whopping 32 bases in just over half a season's worth of games in the minors thus far. If he can recreate this performance at Gwinnett, we very well might see the 19-year-old in Atlanta before the year is done.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Heading into Futures Game on high note•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still raking at Double-A•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nearly unstoppable since promotion•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Huge Double-A debut Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Toolsy teen headed to Double-A•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Stolen base binge at High-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...