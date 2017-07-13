Acuna will be promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Bill Shanks of Macon.com reports Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Acuna, Atlanta's best prospect, is rocketing up the organizational ladder. Thus far, he has been unfazed by both High-A (.287/.336/.478 in 28 games) and Double-A (.318/.368/.507 in 56 games). Acuna has mashed a combined 12 home runs and stolen a whopping 32 bases in just over half a season's worth of games in the minors thus far. If he can recreate this performance at Gwinnett, we very well might see the 19-year-old in Atlanta before the year is done.