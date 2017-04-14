Braves' Ronald Acuna: Stolen base binge at High-A
Acuna, 19, is 7-for-30 (.233) with one RBI and six steals through eight games for High-A Florida.
The teenaged phenom stole 29 bags in 42 games last season, and appears primed for a breakout year on the base paths in 2017. While Acuna has incredible potential, he has yet to play a full season in the minors, so his durability and longevity bear watching this season.
