Braves' Sam Freeman: Struggles after hot start
Freeman has allowed five runs with seven strikeouts over 9.2 innings in June.
The 30-year-old had a 1.38 ERA at the end of May, but has struggled to retain that form in June. Freeman's 1.46 WHIP and low 1.75 K/BB illustrate his difficulty in keeping the bases clear. He has still only allowed one home run this year, but his recent struggles are likely a better indicator for the rest of the season.
