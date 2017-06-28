Braves' Sean Newcomb: Blanks Padres over six for first career win
Newcomb (1-2) threw six scoreless innings against the Padres on Tuesday en route to his first career win. He struck out eight and walked one.
With six scoreless frames in his first career road start, Newcomb now sits with a sparkling 1.48 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through four major-league outings (24.1 innings). The most impressive (and surprising) part of this has been his control -- Newcomb did have four walks in one start, but he's issued a total of four walks in his other three starts combined spanning 18.1 innings. He posted a 5.2 BB/9 with Triple-A Gwinnett prior to his promotion. Newcomb lines up to start Sunday at Oakland.
