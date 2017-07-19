Braves' Sean Newcomb: Hit hard by Cubs on Tuesday
Newcomb (1-5) coughed up five runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs.
After four straight quality starts to begin his big-league career Newcomb has crashed back to earth, posting an 11.37 ERA and 2.45 WHIP in three July outings. The lefty has been able to maintain a plus strikeout rate, but otherwise has done little to help fantasy rosters. He'll next take the mound Sunday on the road against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers.
