Braves' Sean Newcomb: Humbled by Astros on Tuesday
Newcomb (1-3) got tagged for seven runs on 10 hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Astros. He struck out two.
After four straight quality starts to begin his big-league career Newcomb was overdue for a rough outing, and the buzzsaw Houston offense was more than happy to oblige. The young lefty will get another tough test in his final start before the All-Star break Sunday on the road against the Nationals.
