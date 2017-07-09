Braves' Sean Newcomb: Inefficient against Nationals
Newcomb gave up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven through four innings Sunday against the Nationals.
This start was essentially what the pessimists were expecting from Newcomb this year against big-league hitters: plenty of strikeouts, too many walks. The free pass has plagued Newcomb at every minor-league stop, so it should not come as a surprise that he is struggling with walks and inefficiency in the majors. He has a 30:14 K:BB in 31.2 innings, with six walks coming in his last 7.1 innings.
