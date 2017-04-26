Braves' Sean Newcomb: Tossed five scoreless innings at Triple-A
Newcomb allowed two hits and four walks over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday white striking out six but came away with a no-decision in a loss to Rochester.
The big lefty, Atlanta's No. 15 prospect, continues to post big strikeout and big walk numbers, managing a 24:13 K:BB through his first 19.1 innings for Gwinnett this season. Newcomb's raw stuff is major-league quality, but until the 23-year-old learns to get his pitches over the plate more often he remains something of a long shot to ever become a regular member of the Braves' rotation.
