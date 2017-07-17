Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Back in lineup upon activation
Rodriguez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is in the starting lineup for Monday's contest with the Cubs.
After initial reports suggested that the utility man would miss the entire 2017 campaign, Rodriguez will return to provide the Braves with lots of positional versatility. He'll bat seventh and play third base in his first game back, although it seems like he'll act in more of a reserve role now that he's back in the fray.
