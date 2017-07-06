Rodriquez (shoulder) may begin his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett as soon as this weekend, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The shortstop has been out since undergoing shoulder surgery this February, but has continued to move along at a timely pace during his recovery. He has already played in four games with a couple different teams in the Atlanta system, and this would mark another key step in his advancement. Rodriguez is still expected to rejoin the team in late July if all goes well.