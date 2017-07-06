Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Could play in Triple-A this weekend
Rodriquez (shoulder) may begin his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett as soon as this weekend, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
The shortstop has been out since undergoing shoulder surgery this February, but has continued to move along at a timely pace during his recovery. He has already played in four games with a couple different teams in the Atlanta system, and this would mark another key step in his advancement. Rodriguez is still expected to rejoin the team in late July if all goes well.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Makes second rehab start•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: May return in two months•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Begins baseball activities Tuesday•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Expected to miss entire season•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...