Rodriguez was involved in a car accident Saturday but was not hurt, 7News reports.

Rodriguez was reportedly driving his SUV in his native Miami when his vehicle was T-boned by a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser. The driver of the stolen cruiser did not survive the accident. Rodriguez's wife and children were also in the car, and were taken to area hospitals. 7News reports that Giselle is listed in fair condition and their children remain in serious but stable condition.