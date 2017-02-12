Rodriguez will have shoulder surgery next week due to injuries suffered during an automobile accident, according to a source, Ken Rosenthal of FOX reports. He is expected to miss between three and five months.

Initial reports of the accident indicated Rodriguez was not hurt, but apparently those reports were premature. The news of Rodriguez's injury is supported by the Braves' pursuit of the Reds' Brandon Phillips, which Rosenthal reported earlier.

