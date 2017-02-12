Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Set to undergo shoulder surgery
Rodriguez will have shoulder surgery next week due to injuries suffered during an automobile accident, according to a source, Ken Rosenthal of FOX reports. He is expected to miss between three and five months.
Initial reports of the accident indicated Rodriguez was not hurt, but apparently those reports were premature. The news of Rodriguez's injury is supported by the Braves' pursuit of the Reds' Brandon Phillips, which Rosenthal reported earlier.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Not hurt in car accident•
-
Sean Rodriguez: Agrees to two-year deal with Braves•
-
Sean Rodriguez: Drawing interest from Blue Jays•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Leaves Saturday with leg cramps•
-
Pirates' Sean Rodriguez: Hits game-tying RBI double in Friday win•