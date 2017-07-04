Rodriguez (shoulder) is beginning a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A Rome on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Rodriguez continues to progress ahead of schedule in his recovery from February shoulder surgery. The 32-year-old played in a couple of rookie ball games before being cleared to join a minor-league affiliate on a rehab assignment. If all goes well, manager Brian Snitker said he could be back with the big club near the end of July.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories