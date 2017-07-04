Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday
Rodriguez (shoulder) is beginning a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A Rome on Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Rodriguez continues to progress ahead of schedule in his recovery from February shoulder surgery. The 32-year-old played in a couple of rookie ball games before being cleared to join a minor-league affiliate on a rehab assignment. If all goes well, manager Brian Snitker said he could be back with the big club near the end of July.
