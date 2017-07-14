Braves' Sean Rodriguez: Will be re-evaluated Monday
Rodriguez (shoulder) will continue rehabbing in the minors over the weekend before being re-evaluated by the team prior to Monday's game against the Cubs, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Rodriguez has played in nine rehab games with various minor-league teams in the Braves' organization, going 3-for-32 with one RBI during that span. The infielder has been progressing quickly, but he is likely still another couple weeks away from joining the big-league club. There will be more information with a clear timetable for the rest of his recovery after this weekend.
