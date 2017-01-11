Burrows was shipped Wednesday to the Braves along with prospect Luiz Gohara in exchange for outfielder Mallex Smith and reliever Shae Simmons, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Burrows is the lesser of the two prospects heading back to the Braves, but since the 22-year-old is being developed as a reliever, he may actually have an easier path to the big leagues than the 20-year-old Gohara. The right-hander made 20 appearances for High-A Everett upon being drafted last summer and found immediate success, supplying a 2.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.