Braves' Touki Toussaint: Five shutout frames in High-A debut
Toussaint tossed five shutout innings in his first start for High-A Florida, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out six.
The Braves opted to split up last year's legendary Low-A Rome rotation, sending Max Fried, Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka to Double-A, while Toussaint and Ricardo Sanchez were promoted on a normal pace, moving up one level to the Florida State League. Toussaint's electric stuff should allow him to dominate High-A hitters this year even if his control remains shaky, but if he throws more strikes, his stock will really take off.
