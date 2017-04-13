Toussaint tossed five shutout innings in his first start for High-A Florida, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out six.

The Braves opted to split up last year's legendary Low-A Rome rotation, sending Max Fried, Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka to Double-A, while Toussaint and Ricardo Sanchez were promoted on a normal pace, moving up one level to the Florida State League. Toussaint's electric stuff should allow him to dominate High-A hitters this year even if his control remains shaky, but if he throws more strikes, his stock will really take off.