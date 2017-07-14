Braves' Touki Toussaint: Whiffs season-high 10 at High-A on Thursday
Toussaint allowed one run on six hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out 10 for High-A Florida in Thursday's loss to Lakeland.
The 16th overall pick in 2014 has plenty to work on when it comes his control -- Toussaint has walked multiple batters in nine straight starts, and his 4.1 BB/9 on the year is far from ideal -- but the 10 strikeouts Thursday were a season high and he now sports a 10.2 K/9 through 92.1 innings. The 21-year-old has plenty of time to figure things out, and given the pitching depth in their farm system the Braves won't rush him. In deep dynasty formats, Toussaint's upside still makes him an intriguing fantasy asset.
