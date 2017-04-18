Flowers (hamstring) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Although he's not in the lineup, Flowers could be used off the bench if need be. At this point in time, he appears to be on track to return to action by the end of the week. Until then, Kurt Suzuki and Anthony Recker will share time behind the dish.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories