Braves' Tyler Flowers: Back in action Friday
Flowers (hamstring) is back in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
The hamstring issue cost Flowers four starts but he has been cleared to return behind the plate for Friday's matchup against right-hander Jeremy Hellickson. Flowers is hitting at a .407 clip and getting on base close to half the time in the early going, albeit with little pop (one extra-base hit).
