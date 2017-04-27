Braves' Tyler Flowers: Chases four runners home Wednesday
Flowers went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.
His first-inning double with the bases loaded gave the Braves all the edge they needed in this game, but Flowers added an RBI single later to round out his fantasy line. The veteran backstop is hitting a surprising .342 in April, but he has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) and a modest offensive track record. Don't count on him as anything more than a No. 2 catcher, and even that only because of his relatively steady playing time.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Back in action Friday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Won't start next two games•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Available from bench Tuesday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Hamstring feeling better Monday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of lineup Monday•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...