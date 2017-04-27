Flowers went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

His first-inning double with the bases loaded gave the Braves all the edge they needed in this game, but Flowers added an RBI single later to round out his fantasy line. The veteran backstop is hitting a surprising .342 in April, but he has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) and a modest offensive track record. Don't count on him as anything more than a No. 2 catcher, and even that only because of his relatively steady playing time.