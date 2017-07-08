Braves' Tyler Flowers: Day off Saturday
Flowers is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Flowers will get the afternoon game off after starting Friday night's affair behind the plate. In his place, Kurt Suzuki gets the nod and will bat seventh in the order.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...