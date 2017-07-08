Flowers is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Flowers will get the afternoon game off after starting Friday night's affair behind the plate. In his place, Kurt Suzuki gets the nod and will bat seventh in the order.

