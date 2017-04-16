Flowers was diagnosed with a strained hamstring Sunday.

Flowers injured himself in Sunday's game and had to leave as a result. At this point in time, Flowers is being considered day-to-day. Until he's ready to return to the lineup, look for Kurt Suzuki and Anthony Recker to share time behind the dish.

