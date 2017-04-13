Flowers went 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

His ninth-inning single up the middle off Miami closer A.J. Ramos brought home Brandon Phillips. Flowers has gone 7-for-21 (.333) to begin the season, but he's still looking for his first extra-base hit and his spot near the bottom of a struggling Braves lineup has left him with only one run scored and two RBI so far.

