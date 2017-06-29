Braves' Tyler Flowers: Exits after HBP
Flowers was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres after being hit by a pitch on his forearm, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Flowers' forearm immediately started to swell up after he was plunked by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning, prompting Kurt Suzuki to take over behind the dish in the bottom half of the frame. Consider him day-to-day until he is further evaluated Thursday.
