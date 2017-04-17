Braves' Tyler Flowers: Hamstring feeling better Monday
Manager Brian Snitker said that Flowers (hamstring) felt better Monday and that the team is optimistic about his chances of avoiding a trip to the disabled list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Flowers still wasn't ready to make it into Monday's lineup, but his manger's words are a positive sign that his injury doesn't look to be as serious as originally suspected. Assuming there are no setbacks, he could very well be back behind the plate by the end of the week.
