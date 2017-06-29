Braves' Tyler Flowers: Held out of Thursday's lineup
Flowers (forearm) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Flowers exited Wednesday's game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch, and it appears the ailment is still bothering him as he'll get Thursday's series finale off. He'll remain day-to-day while Kurt Suzuki will set up behind the dish in his absence.
