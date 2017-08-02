Flowers is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Flowers has hits in each of his last eight starts, although with how hot Kurt Suzuki has been, the former will cede another start Wednesday. Flowers is hitting .268 since the All-Star break, which is certainly passable, but could keep him on the bench more frequently while Suzuki is killing the baseball.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast